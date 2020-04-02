  • Thursday 2nd April 2020
Petroleum price declines by Rs 10 per litre

  Published on: April 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 April: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has declined petrol and diesel price by 10 rupees per litre.

    The Corporation has also reduced the price of kerosene and aircraft fuel. The new price has been effective from 00 am today.

    NOC, according to the new tariff sent by Indian Oil Corporation, has reduced the price of petroleum products.

    Now, it will cost 96 rupees per litre of petrol and 85 rupees per litre of diesel.

    Accordingly, the Corporation has reduced aircraft fuel by 15 rupees making it 75 rupees per litre for domestic airlines and .95 US dollar per litre for airlines operating international flights.

