Apex court denies to issue interim order to let in Nepalis

Kathmandu, 2 April : The Supreme Court has refused to issue an interim order in the writ petition demanding Nepalis stranded at the border including those in Dharchula across the Mahakali river be allowed in. The bench of Justice Hari Krishna Karki hearing the petition filed by advocate Manish Kumar Shrestha has called both the sides for discussion on Monday. It will decide whether to issue interim order or not after hearing arguments of both the sides.

People’s News Monitoring Service