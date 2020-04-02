CellPay collaborates with Sastodeal, clients to get 10 masks at free

Kathmandu, 2 April: Cellcom, an NRB licensed payment service provider CellPay has collaborated with one of Nepal’s top E-Commerce Platforms, SastoDeal under which customers making payments via CellPay while purchasing from SastoDeal will receive 10 masks at free.

Considering the directive of government to reduce any unnecessary crowd in public to reduce the risk of global pandemic coronavirus (COVID 19) and practice social distancing, CellPay has encouraged digital payments which provide ease and convenience to the customers.

During this time, considering the safety and essential needs of customers, SastoDeal has been granted permission by the government to start home delivery of essential goods as per need of the customers. Customers can easily make payments to SastoDeal via CellPay avoiding cash transaction and thus avoiding the risk of transmitting the infection. The customers can make payments from CellPay app using QR code in order to receive ten face masks for free.

CellPay is an easy, fast and reliable payment service provider that can easily be used both in smartphone and web application.

People’s News Monitoring Service