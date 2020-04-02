China donates medical supplies to Rasuwa

Rasuwa, 2 April : The Xilong County of China has donated various 15 types of medical appliances to neighbouring Rasuwa district in its fight against the COVID-19. Medical appliances such as N98 mask, personal protection equipment (PPE), disposable gown, eye protection goggles, infrared thermometer, sanitizers and surgical gloves among others were contributed, according to Rasuwa District Administration Officer. A total of 100 set of PPE, 100 pieces of disposable gown, 100 set of protective goggles, 200 sets of disposable head cover, 400 N 98 masks were received as a donation.

The donated items also include 1000 set of disposable mask, 80 sanitizer, 14 infrared thermometer, 800 pieces of surgical gloves and 50 bottle of skin alcohol spray. Apart from these, disinfectant liquid were also provided to Rasuwa.

People’s News Monitoring Service