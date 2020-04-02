Commission deal on NOC’s chartered flight

Kathmandu, 2 April: When Australian Embassy chartered Nepal Airlines’ aircraft to send its nationals back to Australia, the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) officials has made a commission deal worth 4.5 million rupees by involving a travel agency, according to reports appeared in different daily newspapers and online portals.

The Embassy had directly booked the NOC aircraft but the NAC officials included Bon Travels with the intention of exploiting NAC and enjoying commission.

On Tuesday, Dipuraj Jwarchan, director, Operation Department, had informed that the NOC aircraft was booked for Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur-Brisbane and return flight for 26 hours at 18 thousand one hundred US dollars per hour.

As per the booking price, the Corporation could get 470 thousand six hundred US dollars from the chartered flight. As per Wednesday’s exchange rate, it could be 57 million 112 thousand 16 rupees.

Suddenly, on Wednesday, a new twist was witnessed. The Bon Travels sold 14 business class tickets at 2300 US$ per person and 236 economic class tickets at one thousand seven hundred 95 US$ per person.

NOC, with the commission interests, had included the travel agency on the aircraft directly booked by the Embassy.

While going through the travel agency the Corporation will get 1 million 793 thousand less amount on sales of the ticket and in addition, the Corporation has to pay five percent commission which comes 2 million 765 thousand 915 rupees to the travel agency. In total, the Corporation has faced direct loss of 4.5 million rupees.

Corporation’s Commerce Department director Tankanidhi Dahal claims that as per the request of the Embassy, the flight was booked by the Bon Travels. However, in a letter from the Civil Aviation Authority, it is mentioned that the Australian Embassy was the party to charter NAC aircraft.

People’s News Monitoring Service