From Far & Near

Leadership in the Time of the Planetary Pandemic II:

Former King Gyanendra Charts the Way Forward – Perhaps

By Shashi Malla

In this time of national and world crisis, the former King of Nepal, H.M. Gyanendra has issued a short, precise and timely statement. This is bound to calm the Nepali people, but for how long?

After all, the country has been without effective leadership long before the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The political parties – whether in government or opposition – are in utter disarray. Their heads/honchos/padrones [one hesitates very much to call them leaders] are full of personal egos and only want to remain in power or attain it in order to enjoy the fruits of office to the fullest.

The present Communist government has been very much prone to scandals and no party apparatchik displays leadership qualities. A weak and sick prime minister holds on to office leading to a situation where the devil takes the hindmost.

Thankfully, an emergency fund to ameliorate the effects of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has been established. Former King Gyanendra has shown us the way by making a substantial donation. However, civil society in general and enlightened citizens in particular must demand that the funds be distributed fairly and equitably and not flow only to Communist party cadres. But who will bell the cat?

This is where former King Gyanendra comes in. Civil society and enlightened citizens [the people will take up the call later] must demand that he be immediately appointed the chairman of an ad hoc ‘National Crisis Action Committee’ (NCAC) to look after the grave situation in all its aspects, including the disbursement of emergency funds to the people.

‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step’ – Lao Tzu

Considering the fact that not very many people will read this column, and fewer still will act upon it, the current writer is, nevertheless, inspired on the one hand by the words of former King Gyanendra who exhorted his compatriots – Nepali sisters and brothers – that every single one of us is called upon to do his duty and contribute in any way she/he possibly can.

On the other, our collective memory could encourage us to undertake actions individually and collectively, also by looking to other parts of the world.

Thus, the humble suggestion that we start at 12 o’clock noon on April 3 by banging our pots & pans from our rooftops/balconies/windows. Why 12 o’clock noon sharp? Because this is the time when most Nepalese have already taken their first meal; it is before the possible siesta; and it is calculated to garner the most attention.

The whole purpose of the action is to:

Inculcate a sense of unity in the Nepali people without regard

to ethnic identity, class connection, religion or sex, as former

King Gyanendra so aptly stressed in his admirable statement.

After all, ‘united we stand, divided we fall’.

To express our deep thanks to those who stand at the forefront

of this ongoing battle against the deadly disease – the health

workers and the security personnel.

Last, but not least to draw the attention of those who consider themselves leaders, or those who aspire to being so, to get their act together now – beginning with requesting former King Gyanendra to take up the onerous duty of chairing the ad hoc special ‘National Crisis Action Committee’ (NCAC). At this point of time, no other Nepali has the national stature, trust and charisma.

The writer can be reached at: [email protected]