  • Thursday 2nd April 2020
Guidelines to be devised to sell, distribute daily essentials

  • Published on: April 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 April : Guidelines would be devised for concerned authorities and business communities to sell and distribute daily essentials to people during lockdown. According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, a meeting of Industry Minister Lekhraj Bhatta, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Hridayesh Tripathi and mayors of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Madyapurthimi  have decided that the Kathmandu Valley and local levels outside follow the same guidelines in selling and distributing daily essentials to people.

