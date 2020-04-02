Guidelines to be devised to sell, distribute daily essentials

Kathmandu, 2 April : Guidelines would be devised for concerned authorities and business communities to sell and distribute daily essentials to people during lockdown. According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, a meeting of Industry Minister Lekhraj Bhatta, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Hridayesh Tripathi and mayors of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Madyapurthimi have decided that the Kathmandu Valley and local levels outside follow the same guidelines in selling and distributing daily essentials to people.

People’s News Monitoring Service