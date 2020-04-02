Investigate the role of DPM Pokhrel and Minsiter Dhakal in procurement deal

Kathmandu, 2 April : Scrapping the contract with Omni Group, the supplier of medical equipment to the Government, for failing to supply the promised gear in time alone is not justifiable. Kantipur daily, in its editorial, has demanded a thorough investigation over the involvement of Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel and Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal in awarding contract of Rs 340-million to the Group. The Government scrapped the deal after questions were raised about the accountability of the medical equipment procurement process and the standard of testing kits. It is not enough. Their intent is suspicious.

Pokhrel and Dhakal were key in bypassing minimum quotation and purchased medical equipment and kits at high rate from Omni Group. Anyone involved in corrupt practices should not be spared and zero tolerance policy must be implemented in letter and spirit. The Prime Minsiter must conduct an official inquiry into the scam.

People’s News Monitoring Service