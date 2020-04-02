  • Thursday 2nd April 2020
Kathmandu Press to take legal step over unauthorised content removal

  Published on: April 2, 2020

    • Online news portal Kathmandu Press [kathmandupress.com]  has issued a statement regarding the unauthorised removal of a published content on their website on Tuesday evening. Kosmos Biswhakarma, Editor-in-Chief of the news portal has stated that his team has initiated legal consultations with experts to take legal steps against the invaders. He has also vowed to rectify the content or face  legal action in the event the news proved false.

    The news portal had  published a report on involvement of Defense Minister and Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor’s sons in expensive medical equipment’s procurement deal that was removed illegally by the designer company of the portal itself. The owners of the company had repeatedly exerted pressure on  the editorial team to remove the content to which it denied and finally it was removed illegally, according to the statement.

