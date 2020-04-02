  • Thursday 2nd April 2020
‘Keeping Nepalis under the sky unfeeling and inhumane’

    • Kathmandu, 2 April : Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affais Narayan Kaji Shrestha has termed keeping Nepalis at the border point ‘unfeeling an inhumane’. Referring to the decision of keeping scores of Nepalis who had come home from India under the sky in the field,  the Spokesperson of the ruling party has lambasted in strong words. Taking to twitter he has said, “The news of keeping Nepalis who have already entered Nepal stranded in open fields at the border if true is extremely inhumane, irresponsible and sad. One does not need anyone’s order to keep them in quarantine. Let’s keep them in special quarantine”.

    Meanwhile, former minister for Home Affairs, Bhim Rawal has urged the Government to immediately initiate dialogue through diplomatic channel to rescue stranded Nepalis from ‘no man’s land’ in the border point with India.

    Over 700 Nepalis are stranded in Dharchula, India across the Mahakali river from Darchula. They have not been allowed to come to Nepal as the borders are shut after the lockdown.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

