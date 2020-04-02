Nepal Airlines aircraft left for Guangzhou to bring medical equipment

Kathmandu, 2 April: The Tribhuvan International Airport has informed that Nepal Airlines owned wide body aircraft left for Guangzhou at 11.30 am today to bring urgent medical equipment imported by different businessmen.

The aircraft is returning this evening.

Another wide body aircraft left for Australia yesterday, is also returning this evening.

Meanwhile, a chartered Malaysian aircraft arrived at TIA this morning left for Europe with 122 passengers from the Netherlands.

