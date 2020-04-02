  • Thursday 2nd April 2020
People's Review

Nepal Airlines aircraft left for Guangzhou to bring medical equipment

  • Published on: April 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 April: The Tribhuvan International Airport has informed that Nepal Airlines owned wide body aircraft left for Guangzhou at 11.30 am today to bring urgent medical equipment imported by different businessmen.

    The aircraft is returning this evening.

    Another wide body aircraft left for Australia yesterday, is also returning this evening.

    Meanwhile, a chartered Malaysian aircraft arrived at TIA this morning left for Europe with 122 passengers from the Netherlands.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Investigate the role of DPM Pokhrel and Minsiter Dhakal in procurement deal
    Investigate the role of DPM Pokhrel and Minsiter Dhakal in procurement deal
    ‘Keeping Nepalis under the sky unfeeling and inhumane’
    ‘Keeping Nepalis under the sky unfeeling and inhumane’
    Kathmandu Press to take legal step over unauthorised content removal
    Kathmandu Press to take legal step over unauthorised content removal
    Nepal Airlines aircraft left for Guangzhou to bring medical equipment
    Nepal Airlines aircraft left for Guangzhou to bring medical equipment
    7 Nepalis infected with COVID-19 in Spain
    7 Nepalis infected with COVID-19 in Spain
    Oli’s aides take control of news portal
    Oli’s aides take control of news portal
    Guidelines to be devised to sell, distribute daily essentials
    Guidelines to be devised to sell, distribute daily essentials
    Traffic Police places ‘Coronavirus coordination desk’
    Traffic Police places ‘Coronavirus coordination desk’
    China donates medical supplies to Rasuwa
    China donates medical supplies to Rasuwa
    Commission deal on NOC’s chartered flight
    Commission deal on NOC’s chartered flight

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology