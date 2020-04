Kathmandu, 2 April :The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to rescue and manage accommodation and security of people who have been stranded due to lockdown while returning home from abroad. The NHRC, in a statement issued by Secretary Bed Prasad Bhattarai, said Nepalis remain stranded at Nepal’s borders with neighboring countries be guaranteed security and basic human rights in line with set standards.

People’s News Monitoring Service