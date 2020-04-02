Oli’s aides take control of news portal

Kathmandu, 2 April : Asgar Ali, Information and Technology (IT) adviser to the Prime Minister Khagda Oli, has been accused of taking control of a news portal -Kathmandu Press. The news portal had carried a news item stating that Ali was involved in procuring medical supplies through Omni Business Corporate International from China. Govind Pariyar, editor of the Kathmandu Press has alleged Ali of taking control of his news portal and removing the news from it. Ali had repeatedly exerted pressure on Pariyar to remove the news but Pariyar did not delete it. He has vowed to take legal process for Ali’s illegitimate action.

The Kathmandu Press had posted a news item about procurement of medical supplies with high cost involving sons of Ishwor Pokhrel and Bishnu Rimal. Pokhrel is Deputy Prime Minister and Rimal is Principal Political Adviser to the Prime Minister.

People’s News Monitoring Service