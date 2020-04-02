Traffic Police places ‘Coronavirus coordination desk’

Kathmandu, 2 April : In a bid to suppress the possible spread of COVID-19, the Metropolitan City Traffic Police Division (MCTPD)has set up a ‘Coronavirus Coordination Desk’, also equipped with health workers. MCTPD, the division also has readied a quarantine ward with a capacity of accommodating 25 persons along with the desk.The division also has locked down all traffic police personnel in the barrack premises following their duty for safety purpose.

People’s News Monitoring Service