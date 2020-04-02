  • Thursday 2nd April 2020
People's Review

Traffic Police places ‘Coronavirus coordination desk’

  Published on: April 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 April : In a bid to suppress the possible spread of COVID-19, the Metropolitan City Traffic Police Division  (MCTPD)has set up a ‘Coronavirus Coordination Desk’, also equipped with health workers. MCTPD, the division also has readied a quarantine ward with a capacity of accommodating 25 persons along with the desk.The division also has locked down all traffic police personnel in the barrack premises following their duty for safety purpose.

