Deuba demands stern action against those involved in controversial medical supply procurement

Kathmandu, 3 April : The President of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged Prime Minister Khadga Oli to relieve those involved in irregularities in procurement of medical supplies from responsibilities.

Issuing a statement he has pointed that irregularities in procurement of essential items has affected the country’s prestige which is objectionable and shameful. He has also drawn attention of Oli on delaying of procurement of essential supplies, lack of transparency in tender process, corruption in the government coffers by accepting higher price, and procurement of substandard materials against the World Health Organization standards. ” Such activities cannot be tolerated and pardoned in any way,” he has stated adding “I urge the Prime Minister to relieve those involved in this dallying and irregularities to help the process of investigation and action.”

He has also called on the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority to thoroughly investigate the procurement process.

People’s News Monitoring Service