Kathmandu, 3 April: Third passenger arrived in Kathmandu from Qatar Air’s QR 652 has also been confirmed coronavirus positive. A 62 year lady in Baglung traveled from Belgium via Doha on 17 March was confirmed coronavirus positive on 2 April, reaching 6 COVID-19 infected patients.

Out of six patients, three patients undergoing treatment had travelled from Qatar Air’s flight No 652.

People’s News Monitoring Service