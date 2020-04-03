  • Friday 3rd April 2020
People's Review

Half a dozen charter flights within a week

  • Published on: April 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, concerned embassies have chartered half a dozen flights to carry their nationals from Kathmandu within a week.

    Sri Lanka has chartered Nepal Airlines aircraft to carry its citizens to Colombo. Preparations are on to conduct the flight on 7 April.

    According to the Nepal Tourism Board, half a dozen aircraft have been chartered to carry foreign nationals to their concerned countries.

    On 4 April, three chartered flights are going to be operated. Qatar Air aircraft is arriving here to carry German nationals.

    The same day, Malaysian airlines is arriving to carry Malaysian citizens in Kathmandu.

    France is also carrying its citizens from Kathmandu the same day from Qatar Air aircraft.

    On 5 April, Qatar Air’s aircraft is arriving Kathmandu to carry American nationals from Kathmandu.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Half a dozen charter flights within a week
    Half a dozen charter flights within a week
    Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque
    Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque
    Nepal’s economy to slow by 5.3 percent in FY 2020
    Nepal’s economy to slow by 5.3 percent in FY 2020
    Oli outraged with his own men
    Oli outraged with his own men
    Industries producing daily essentials to resume operation
    Industries producing daily essentials to resume operation
    Nepali Congress urges govt to strictly implement quarantine, test and treatment plan
    Nepali Congress urges govt to strictly implement quarantine, test and treatment plan
    All 14 children admitted in Kanti hospital test negative
    All 14 children admitted in Kanti hospital test negative
    Mega Bank contributes Rs 13.5 million to COVID-19 Prevention Fund
    Mega Bank contributes Rs 13.5 million to COVID-19 Prevention Fund
    What will be the fate of Rs 3 B worth IT lab’s contract?
    What will be the fate of Rs 3 B worth IT lab’s contract?
    Trade passes with China not in operation yet
    Trade passes with China not in operation yet

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology