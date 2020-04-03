Half a dozen charter flights within a week

Kathmandu, concerned embassies have chartered half a dozen flights to carry their nationals from Kathmandu within a week.

Sri Lanka has chartered Nepal Airlines aircraft to carry its citizens to Colombo. Preparations are on to conduct the flight on 7 April.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, half a dozen aircraft have been chartered to carry foreign nationals to their concerned countries.

On 4 April, three chartered flights are going to be operated. Qatar Air aircraft is arriving here to carry German nationals.

The same day, Malaysian airlines is arriving to carry Malaysian citizens in Kathmandu.

France is also carrying its citizens from Kathmandu the same day from Qatar Air aircraft.

On 5 April, Qatar Air’s aircraft is arriving Kathmandu to carry American nationals from Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service