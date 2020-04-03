Industries producing daily essentials to resume operation

Kathmandu, 3 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has decided to allow the industries producing daily essentials and important development projects resumption of operation, provided they meet the required health standards. The committee has also decided to ease the supply of daily essential and speed up important projects. Other industries will also be allowed to function if they can manage in-house staffers are fulfilling all health requirements.

People’s News Monitoring Service