  • Friday 3rd April 2020
People's Review

Industries producing daily essentials to resume operation

  • Published on: April 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has decided to allow the  industries producing daily essentials and important development projects resumption of operation, provided they meet the required health standards. The committee  has also decided to  ease the supply of daily essential and speed up important projects. Other industries will also be allowed to function if they can manage in-house staffers are fulfilling all health requirements.

