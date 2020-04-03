Mega Bank contributes Rs 13.5 million to COVID-19 Prevention Fund

Kathmandu, 3 April : The Mega Bank Nepal Limited has announced to contribute Rs 13.5 million to the relief fund set up by federal and state governments for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus disease. Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Anupama Khunjeli in a press statement has stated that the bank has decided to deposit Rs 10 million to the federal fund and 500 thousands rupees each to the funds set up by all seven states. Over 1,200 employees and members of board of directors of the bank would also individually contribute to the support to be channelized through its Corporate Social Responsibility.

People’s News Monitoring Service