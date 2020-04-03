Nepali Congress urges govt to strictly implement quarantine, test and treatment plan

Kathmandu, 3 April : The Nepali Congress has urged the Government to strictly implement a systematic action plan of quarantine, test and treatment to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, NC Spokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma drew attention of the government to assure the general public by keeping all arriving from abroad in quarantine, as only few are found staying in quarantine.

He said that the NC stands with the government by putting all differences aside to battle against coronavirus infection spreading across the world.

Stating that the committee formed under coordination of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Ishwor Pokhrel, has been carrying out possible initiatives to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country and the NC has been encouraging this, Sharma suggested the government to review every step in the hour of risk every day and to continuously follow the suggestion of experts.

The NC drew government’s attention to take the result -oriented steps immediately to expand coronavirus test in all districts. It also blamed the government for not being able to make arrangement of PPE, test kit, ventilator, among other necessary tools to address COVID-19.Taking relief package brought by the government positive, he drew government’s attention to waive the interest of small scale business persons for three months.

People’s News Monitoring Service