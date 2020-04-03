  • Friday 3rd April 2020
People's Review

Oli outraged with his own men

  • Published on: April 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 April : Prime Minister Khadga Oli is reported to be enraged with his own men- Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel and Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal for their inability to procure quality medical supplies. He is also very unhappy with the members of his Personal Secretrait. As the minsiter duo and secretrait members were dragged into controversay for ordering rapid testing kits at a very high price that are known for being non-reliable and showing negative results through Omni Group.

    Oli was infuriated for lack of ethics and sheer greed to earn money when humanity is suffering collectively and the government has reached a new low owing to their conduct and behaviour. In a bid to thaw harsh criticism Oli ordered Pokhrel and Dhakal to revoke the deal with Omni Group. He even sought clarification with Pokhrel and Dhakal on the controversial deal and the reason that prompted them to choose Omni Group.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque
    Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque
    Nepal’s economy to slow by 5.3 percent in FY 2020
    Nepal’s economy to slow by 5.3 percent in FY 2020
    Oli outraged with his own men
    Oli outraged with his own men
    Industries producing daily essentials to resume operation
    Industries producing daily essentials to resume operation
    Nepali Congress urges govt to strictly implement quarantine, test and treatment plan
    Nepali Congress urges govt to strictly implement quarantine, test and treatment plan
    All 14 children admitted in Kanti hospital test negative
    All 14 children admitted in Kanti hospital test negative
    Mega Bank contributes Rs 13.5 million to COVID-19 Prevention Fund
    Mega Bank contributes Rs 13.5 million to COVID-19 Prevention Fund
    What will be the fate of Rs 3 B worth IT lab’s contract?
    What will be the fate of Rs 3 B worth IT lab’s contract?
    Trade passes with China not in operation yet
    Trade passes with China not in operation yet
    Flight No QR 652
    Flight No QR 652

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology