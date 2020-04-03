Oli outraged with his own men

Kathmandu, 3 April : Prime Minister Khadga Oli is reported to be enraged with his own men- Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel and Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal for their inability to procure quality medical supplies. He is also very unhappy with the members of his Personal Secretrait. As the minsiter duo and secretrait members were dragged into controversay for ordering rapid testing kits at a very high price that are known for being non-reliable and showing negative results through Omni Group.

Oli was infuriated for lack of ethics and sheer greed to earn money when humanity is suffering collectively and the government has reached a new low owing to their conduct and behaviour. In a bid to thaw harsh criticism Oli ordered Pokhrel and Dhakal to revoke the deal with Omni Group. He even sought clarification with Pokhrel and Dhakal on the controversial deal and the reason that prompted them to choose Omni Group.

People’s News Monitoring Service