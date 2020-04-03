  • Friday 3rd April 2020
Supreme Court convokes Health Ministry officials

  Published on: April 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 April : The Supreme Court has summoned Spokesperson at the Health Ministry and Director General at the Department of Health Services to come for discussion with the report about the government steps taken to control COVD-19 pandemic on April 5.  A bench of Justice Hari Phuyal hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Mukunda Adhikari demanding expansion of the scale of COVID-19 testing in all seven provinces, isolation of those with fever, admission of coronavirus patients in all government and private hospitals among others has issued the order.

