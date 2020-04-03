Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque

Kathmandu, 3 April : Thirteen Indonesians who had come to Nepal in connection with participating in a religious assembly in Saptari district have been removed from a mosque at Mahalaxmi Municipality of Lalitpur. It is said the Indonesians had been staying at the Ajijiya Madrasa Masjid, a mosque, at Imadol of Mahalaxmi Municipality since April 1, without informing the municipality authorities during the lockdown period.

They were expelled from the mosque on Thursday after the locals from the Mahalaxmi Municipality protested their staying there without reporting to the authorities concerned. The 13 Indonesians were reportedly taken by police to the Godavari Village Resort at Taukhel from the mosque.

People’s News Monitoring Service