  • Friday 3rd April 2020
People's Review

Trade passes with China not in operation yet

  • Published on: April 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 April: In spite of the government’s announcement of opening of the two trade passes with China — Rasuagadhi and Tatopani, they are not yet come into operation.

    The high-level committee for controlling coronavirus outbreak coordinated by DPM Ishwor Pokhrel had decided to open the two trade passes immediately.

    However, due to lack of preparation from Nepal side, it was delayed in operation of the trade passes, according to Suman Dahal, director, Customs Department.

    Dahal said that an understanding was developed between Nepal and China for resuming the trade passes only after developing mechanism of conducting coronavirus check-up on drivers and workers carrying goods through the passes.

    Due to lack of necessary infrastructure for medical check-up and delayed construction of quarantine spot, the passes have not been resumed, reports Aarthik Abhiyan daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Previous «

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    What will be the fate of Rs 3 B worth IT lab’s contract?
    What will be the fate of Rs 3 B worth IT lab’s contract?
    Trade passes with China not in operation yet
    Trade passes with China not in operation yet
    Flight No QR 652
    Flight No QR 652
    Apex court denies to issue interim order to let in Nepalis
    Apex court denies to issue interim order to let in Nepalis
    Nepal Army to import medical supplies
    Nepal Army to import medical supplies
    NHRC asks govt to rescue stranded Nepalis
    NHRC asks govt to rescue stranded Nepalis
    21 editors condemn unauthorised removal of news
    21 editors condemn unauthorised removal of news
    Former King Gyanendra Charts the Way Forward – Perhaps
    Former King Gyanendra Charts the Way Forward – Perhaps
    CellPay collaborates with Sastodeal, clients to get 10 masks at free
    CellPay collaborates with Sastodeal, clients to get 10 masks at free
    Sixth patient identified with coronavirus positive
    Sixth patient identified with coronavirus positive

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology