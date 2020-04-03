Trade passes with China not in operation yet

Kathmandu, 3 April: In spite of the government’s announcement of opening of the two trade passes with China — Rasuagadhi and Tatopani, they are not yet come into operation.

The high-level committee for controlling coronavirus outbreak coordinated by DPM Ishwor Pokhrel had decided to open the two trade passes immediately.

However, due to lack of preparation from Nepal side, it was delayed in operation of the trade passes, according to Suman Dahal, director, Customs Department.

Dahal said that an understanding was developed between Nepal and China for resuming the trade passes only after developing mechanism of conducting coronavirus check-up on drivers and workers carrying goods through the passes.

Due to lack of necessary infrastructure for medical check-up and delayed construction of quarantine spot, the passes have not been resumed, reports Aarthik Abhiyan daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service