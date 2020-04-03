  • Friday 3rd April 2020
People's Review

What will be the fate of Rs 3 B worth IT lab’s contract?

  • Published on: April 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 March: Along with the government decision of blacklisting Omni Group after it failed to import urgent medical equipment from China, the fate of 3 billion rupees worth IT Lab contract has also been questioned.

    Health Service Department’s director general Mahendra Shrestha has already announced that the Department is going to confiscate 50 million rupees worth deposit of the party and keeping the party in blacklist against violation of the contract for medical supplies.

    The very Omni Group has been rewarded with installation of IT Lab in different 903 community schools in different districts. Under this project, the party had to install 23 thousand computers and other equipment in the community schools.

    The business group was rewarded by the Nepal Telecommunications Authority under special consideration of the then Communications Minister Gokul Banskota and the decision was highly criticized.

    The business group was rewarded with the privilege of supplying computers at double than the market price.

    The Parliamentary Committee in the Federal Parliament had also questioned on the deal, reports Ujyalo Online.

