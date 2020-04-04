  • Saturday 4th April 2020
People's Review

Doctors warn COVID-19 outbreak , urge not to panic

  • Published on: April 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 April : As the country  has witnessed its first locally transmitted case of  coronavirus today, doctors have warned of  its outbreak and urged not to panic but to remain indoor for safety.

    After the first locally transmitted case detected today they have also asked the government  to focus on contact tracing of the infected persons – relatives, friends, among others – before it is too late. The medics have said that it will be challenging to control if the deadly virus is transmitted from community to community.

    According to the Ministry for Health and Population, a 34-year-old woman with no recent  foreign travel history  has been tested positive for the coronavirus, making it the first locally transmitted case in the country. The woman is a relative of the fourth patient, who had returned to Nepal from the United Arab Emirates.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

