Agreement with Omni International was illegal

Kathmandu, 4 April: The company which was registered with the government to export and import carpet, garment, vehicle parts and software equipment was rewarded by the government for import of emergency medical equipment.

At a time when the country is facing medical crisis, some leaders, taking benefit of the situation, had rewarded such a group with the interest of financial manipulation. The company, having no idea on medical supplies, was rewarded without competition and, in result, the country is facing scarcity of emergency medical equipment, reports Naya Patrika daily.

Tulhari Singh, aka Tulbahadur Singh, Hari Suman are the directors of the Omni International.

Likewise, Prakash KC, Paras KC and Suman Singh are the main investor in the company. The company was established with the purpose of exporting and importing carpet and garment. The company has also obtained permission to export and import vehicle parts, software production and food items.

However, the company has no permission to import medicines or medical equipment. Giving responsibility to such a company which has no permission to import medicines and medical equipment, the government has not only violated the laws but also has attempted to play against the health of general public, the daily has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service