Get Rs 500 cash back, open online account at NIC Asia

Kathmandu, 4 April: NIC Asia has focused on online and digital banking for the safety of the clients from COVID-19 outbreak.

During the lockdown period, the Bank has announced an attractive scheme of receiving cash back worth 500 rupees on the first mobile transaction by opening new account through online in the Bank.

Clients can open new bank account within ten minutes at free of cost. Clients should use the Bank’s authorized Website and follow the process instructed in the Site.

Furthermore, the account holder will get insurance facility worth 2.1 million rupees, from which, the client can make profit worth 14 thousand rupees in a year.

People’s News Monitoring Service.