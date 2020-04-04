  • Saturday 4th April 2020
Koiral duo demand Oli to sack his IT Consultant

  • Published on: April 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 April : Nepali Congress  General Secretary Dr Shashank Koirala  and leader Dr Shekhar Koirala has asked Prime Minister Khadga Oli to immediately sack his IT consultant Asgar Ali as the latter has courted a serious controversy for his alleged involvement in removing of news content from a news portal  kathmandupress.com.

    Issuing press statements separately the leaders duo have demanded an impartial probe into the cases of irregularities reported in the media on the procurement of medical equipment from China. They have also urged the government to undertake result-oriented works at this critical juncture when the whole world is battling against the COVID-19.

    The leaders have urged the government to deliver in action when it comes to providing relief packages for the daily wagers and impoverished section of population who were hardest hit by the ongoing lockdown.

