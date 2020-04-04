Leader Shrestha demands Secretariat meeting

Kathmandu, 4 April : The leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party and Secretariat Member Narayankaji Shrestha has demanded to the Secretariat meeting of the party. Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the party has said that he met Chairman duo and discussed on issuing a call to convene the meeting. He is of the view that the meeting should be held following health protocols taking the current situation into account. He has stated the convening of the meeting imperative and expressed that it will take place at the earliest.

People’s News Monitoring Service