  Saturday 4th April 2020
Leader Shrestha demands Secretariat meeting

  • Published on: April 4, 2020

    Kathmandu, 4 April : The leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party  and Secretariat Member Narayankaji Shrestha has demanded to the Secretariat meeting of the party. Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the party has said that he met Chairman duo and discussed on  issuing a  call to convene the meeting. He is of the view that the meeting should be held following health protocols taking the current situation into account. He has stated the convening of the meeting imperative and expressed that it will take place at the earliest.

