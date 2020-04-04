Lockdown likely to be extended until April 14

Kathmandu, 4 April : Attaching utmost priority to the health of citizens, the government is mulling to extend the lockdown period until April 14. A highly placed source at the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 is considering the recommendations of health ministry officials and health experts to extend lockdown by another week to contain the possible spread of deadly coronavirus.

A joint meeting of Ministry of Health and Population, health experts and epidemiologists too has decided to suggest the government to expand lockdown restriction by another week.

People’s News Monitoring Service