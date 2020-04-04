  • Saturday 4th April 2020
People's Review

Lockdown likely to be extended until April 14

  • Published on: April 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 April : Attaching utmost priority to the health of citizens, the government is mulling  to extend the lockdown period until April 14. A highly placed source at the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 is considering the recommendations of health ministry officials and health experts to extend lockdown  by another week to contain  the possible spread of deadly  coronavirus.

    A joint meeting of Ministry of Health and Population, health experts and epidemiologists too has decided to suggest the government  to expand lockdown restriction by another week.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Koiral duo demand Oli to sack his IT Consultant
    Koiral duo demand Oli to sack his IT Consultant
    Lockdown likely to be extended until April 14
    Lockdown likely to be extended until April 14
    Agreement with Omni International was illegal
    Agreement with Omni International was illegal
    PM himself victim of conspiracy
    PM himself victim of conspiracy
    Melamchi project’s labourers return to work
    Melamchi project’s labourers return to work
    Supreme Court convokes Health Ministry officials
    Supreme Court convokes Health Ministry officials
    Deuba demands stern action against those involved in controversial medical supply procurement
    Deuba demands stern action against those involved in controversial medical supply procurement
    Half a dozen charter flights within a week
    Half a dozen charter flights within a week
    Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque
    Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque
    Nepal’s economy to slow by 5.3 percent in FY 2020
    Nepal’s economy to slow by 5.3 percent in FY 2020

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology