  • Saturday 4th April 2020
People's Review

More medical supplies arriving from China

  • Published on: April 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 April : Medical suppliers of the country have also started their initiatives to bring more medical supplies necessary to contain the possible outbreak of coronavirus. According to the Chemical and Medical Suppliers Association  Nepal,  it has already started collecting the necessary medical equipment in China. Preparations are being made to charter Nepal Airlines aircraft for the medical supply. It is expected the supplies will arrive in Kathmandu in a week.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

