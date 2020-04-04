PM himself victim of conspiracy

Kathmandu, 4 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has become fire with his own two ministers and members of his secretariat from the incident of inking agreement under the influence of some vested interested group to procure medical equipment without his knowledge.

The Prime Minister had immediately revoked the agreement with the Omni Group when he was informed about manipulation and irregularities on the deal.

Surprising to note, the agreement was inked within three hours; it was agreed to procure the medicines and equipment at higher price and responsibility was given to such a supplier which had never involved in medical supplies. Controversy was surfaced as the deal was made under the influence of commission, reports Annapurna Post daily.

When the procurement process was opposed, then only PM Oli had drawn his attention on the deal. He was astonished when he found involvement of his advisors in his own secretariat and ministers in the deal.

People’s News Monitoring Service