  • Saturday 4th April 2020
People's Review

PM himself victim of conspiracy

  • Published on: April 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 April: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has become fire with his own two ministers and members of his secretariat from the incident of inking agreement under the influence of some vested interested group to procure medical equipment without his knowledge.

    The Prime Minister had immediately revoked the agreement with the Omni Group when he was informed about manipulation and irregularities on the deal.

    Surprising to note, the agreement was inked within three hours; it was agreed to procure the medicines and equipment at higher price and responsibility was given to such a supplier which had never involved in medical supplies. Controversy was surfaced as the deal was made under the influence of commission, reports Annapurna Post daily.

    When the procurement process was opposed, then only PM Oli had drawn his attention on the deal. He was astonished when he found involvement of his advisors in his own secretariat and ministers in the deal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Agreement with Omni International was illegal
    PM himself victim of conspiracy
    Melamchi project’s labourers return to work
    Supreme Court convokes Health Ministry officials
    Deuba demands stern action against those involved in controversial medical supply procurement
    Half a dozen charter flights within a week
    Thirteen Indonesians removed from Imadol mosque
    Nepal’s economy to slow by 5.3 percent in FY 2020
    Oli outraged with his own men
    Industries producing daily essentials to resume operation
