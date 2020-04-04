  • Saturday 4th April 2020
People's Review

RPP chairman Rana demands action against ministers, asks to bring emergency equipment immediately

  Published on: April 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 April: RPP chairman Pashupati Shumsher Rana has asked for immediately importing quality medical equipment and demanded legal action against DPM Ishwor Pokhrel and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal on their involvement in corruption.

    “Present priority is to manage emergency medicines, ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE). Quality equipment should be imported without any delay,” Rana has stated.

    Rana has asked for legal action against DPM, Minister, PM’s advisors and government officials involved in financial manipulation while importing medical equipment.

