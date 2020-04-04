  • Saturday 4th April 2020
People's Review

Three new COVID-19 infected cases identified today, one locally transmitted

  • Published on: April 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 April: Three new cases have been identified infected with COVID-19 positive today. The Health Ministry informed that total number of COVID-19 positive has reached 9.

    According to the Ministry, out of three infectied with COVID-19, one is a 21 year old male recently returned from Mumbai, India, another 41 year old male in Kanchanpur returned from Uttarakhanda, India, and the third one is 34 year ole female in Kailali.

    The female in Kailali is a relative of the COVID-19 infected male in Kaailali. This is the first case of transmission of the disease from another infected person in Nepal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

