Kathmandu, 4 April : Ministry of Health and Population has cautioned all concerned that 14-day quarantine period is not enough to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus . In course of regular press briefing at his ministry today its Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota said that patients may develop COVID-19 symptoms even after 14 days and advised to remain in quarantine and maintain social distancing even after two weeks.

