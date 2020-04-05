Armed Police Force deployed in Baitadi

Kathmandu, 5 April : The Baitadi District Administration Office has decided to deploy Amred Police Force personnel to halt the crossing of individual from the Mahakali River. The district-level COVID-19 Command Post today decided to deploy security personnel to Barakot and Shera of Dasarath Municipality, Kusmauda ghat of Shivnath Rural Municipality, Rolghat and Haldubinayak ghat of Pancheshwor Rural Municipality to stop people from entering into Nepal through the river.

Earlier many Nepalis using tubes had crossed the river and entered into Nepal. The local administration took such decision to stop possible spread of coronavirus.

People’s News Monitoring Service