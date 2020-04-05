Five Nepalis die from coronavirus in the USA

Kathmandu, 5 April : Five Nepalis have died from coronavirus in the United States of America, .Of them, four in New York died on Saturday alone. The dead have been identified as Sonam Lama, 40, Thokme Bista, 48, Nima Temba Sherpa and Ajaya Man Chhochu. Fifty-year-old Anil Limbu had died in the US last week, according to media reports.

Last rites of the dead would be performed after contacting the families of deceased persons and representatives of local Nepali organizations, said Legislature at the Maryland General Assembly, Harry Bhandari.

People’s News Monitoring Service