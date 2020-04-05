How Omni Group was rewarded for medical supplies!

Kathmandu, 5 April: Nothing is impossible in Nepal if party leaders and officials are kept on size, believes Tulbahadur Singh (Hari), chairman of the Omni Group. He is the very person who has been dragged into controversy while importing medical equipment from China.

The Omni Group, by manipulating millions worth rupees, had inked an agreement with the government for medical supplies by quoting higher price.

After the supplies created controversy, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli directly instructed to cancel the agreement.

Singh was not alone on this financial manipulation scam. DPM Ishwor Pokhrel, Health Minister Bahunubhakta Dhakal, PM’s principal political advisor Bishnu Rimal were also involved in this plan.

Yubraj Sharma of Jhapa had played the role to develop close relation among Omni International’s Singh and Minister Dhakal and advisor Rimal.

Sharma is a person, doing business of education. He is running educational institutions in Kathmandu.

Sharma had played a mediator’s role in inking the agreement between Omni International and the Health Department, reports Annapurna Post daily.

