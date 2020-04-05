  • Sunday 5th April 2020
People's Review

Large-scale rapid testing to be carried out in three districts

  Published on: April 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 April : The government has decided to conduct  large-scale rapid diagnostic tests in Kanchanpur, Kailali and Baglung districts where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. The Cabinet meeting on Saturday decided to contain the further spread of the coronavirus after four persons from these districts tested positive in the last three days. Public health experts too have been suggesting large-scale testing to reduce the risk virus spreading in the community.

