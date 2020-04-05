Large-scale rapid testing to be carried out in three districts

Kathmandu, 5 April : The government has decided to conduct large-scale rapid diagnostic tests in Kanchanpur, Kailali and Baglung districts where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. The Cabinet meeting on Saturday decided to contain the further spread of the coronavirus after four persons from these districts tested positive in the last three days. Public health experts too have been suggesting large-scale testing to reduce the risk virus spreading in the community.

People’s News Monitoring Service