Mysterious silence of Prime Minister !

Kathmandu, 5 April : Senior leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have expressed dismay over the mysterious silence of the Prime Minister Khadga Oli. Being the Chair of the party and Head of the Government, they had expected immediate intervention, prompt decision and action from Oli on the controversial deal over the procurement of medical supplies from China, its cancellation, decision to task Nepal Army with procuring medical equipment, content removal from an online news portal by his IT Consultant, address to the nation by the ceremonial President, among others.

The leaders including JN Khanal , Madhav Kumar Nepal and Narayan Kaji Shrestha, members of Party Secretariat, had repeatedly asked Oli to issue a call to convene Secretariat meeting to discuss on the issues unfolding everyday but he has not heeded to it. “The Prime Minister has ignored our requests,” Khanal is quoted as saying in today’s Kantipur daily. Another Chair of the party too has been pushing hard to hold the meeting of Secretariat. Other leaders of the party, taking to social media have urged Oli to break mysterious silence and apprise the countrymen his views. There are so many issues being raised after the coronavirus pandemic that need to be discussed but Oli has maintained dead silence.

People’s News Monitoring Service