  • Sunday 5th April 2020
People's Review

Mysterious silence of Prime Minister !

  • Published on: April 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 April :  Senior leaders  of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have expressed dismay over the mysterious silence of the Prime Minister Khadga Oli. Being the Chair of the party and Head of the Government, they had expected immediate intervention, prompt decision and action from Oli on the controversial deal over the procurement of medical supplies from China, its cancellation, decision to task Nepal Army with procuring medical equipment, content removal from an online news portal by his IT Consultant, address to the nation by the ceremonial President, among others.

    The leaders including JN Khanal , Madhav Kumar Nepal and Narayan Kaji Shrestha, members of Party Secretariat,  had repeatedly asked Oli to issue a call to convene Secretariat meeting to discuss on the issues unfolding everyday but he has not heeded to it. “The Prime Minister has ignored our requests,” Khanal is quoted as saying in today’s Kantipur daily. Another Chair of the party too has been pushing hard to hold the meeting of Secretariat. Other leaders of the party, taking to social media have urged Oli to break mysterious silence and apprise the countrymen his views. There are so many issues being raised after the coronavirus pandemic that need to be discussed but Oli has maintained dead silence.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Receive groceries, essentials at home, get 10 disposable masks free
    Receive groceries, essentials at home, get 10 disposable masks free
    Large-scale rapid testing to be carried out in three districts
    Large-scale rapid testing to be carried out in three districts
    Lockdown measures tightened to contain COVID-19
    Lockdown measures tightened to contain COVID-19
    Mysterious silence of Prime Minister !
    Mysterious silence of Prime Minister !
    How Omni Group was rewarded for medical supplies!
    How Omni Group was rewarded for medical supplies!
    NAC plans to conduct charter flight to London, Germany and Canada
    NAC plans to conduct charter flight to London, Germany and Canada
    Leader Shrestha demands Secretariat meeting
    Leader Shrestha demands Secretariat meeting
    More medical supplies arriving from China
    More medical supplies arriving from China
    Doctors warn COVID-19 outbreak , urge not to panic
    Doctors warn COVID-19 outbreak , urge not to panic
    ‘Two weeks quarantine is insufficient’
    ‘Two weeks quarantine is insufficient’

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology