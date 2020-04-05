From Far & Near

Planetary Pandemic:

The Nepali Dimension

World Leadership Deficiency

By Shashi Malla

Nepal Army to Procure Medical Supplies: Unnecessary Controversy

Under intense pressure, the central government’s health department decided to scrap the deal regarding procurement of medical equipment and vital medicine with a private company. This was the original and primary controversy, because the private company in question had a history of shady deals and inflated price policy.

In this time of intense crisis, the Nepal government had no other alternative than to fall back on ‘Plan B’ [or is it Plan C ?] assign the procurement process to the Nepal Army, with its reputation of doing things efficiently.

Now, certain politicians and party hacks have seen fit to criticize this move, assigning ulterior motives to both the government and the army.

As regards the government, it was already mired in so many controversies and scams, that it would be indeed precarious to invite another image-shattering national racket.

Some failed politicians and self-appointed ‘opinion makers’ [not of the civil society type] have raised their voices and made unnecessary noises with regard to assigning the Army with yet another task which the civilian institutions were apparently not capable of doing.

Thus, Bishnu Rijal, a central committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) opined that such tasks are not supposed to be carried out by the army. The poor chap is apparently so frustrated with his own political party that he makes the wild assumption that this will weaken the ‘civilian control’ [or does he mean Communist control] of the national army and that it would be used as a tool to promote corruption by political groups with vested interests. Regretfully, he doesn’t elaborate whether he is alluding to his own party or opposition groups. To paraphrase a famous quote in a modern context:

‘Power corrupts, but

Communist power corrupts absolutely.’

The controversy was a perfect storm [but in a tea-cup!].

Francis Fukuyama – one of the world’s leading thinkers – argues [in a recent essay in: The Atlantic] that effective government is paramount everywhere in countering crises, as is trust in leadership: “What matters in the end is not regime type, but whether citizens trust their leaders, and whether those leaders preside over a competent and effective state.”

In the case of Nepal, the Communists/Maoists have hollowed out the state and its institutions [except the Nepal Army], and in the case of America, its “deepening tribalism leaves few reasons for optimism.”

In order to weather the gathering storm in our country, we can only repeat our previous suggestion that enlightened citizens immediately demand the establishment of a ‘National Crisis Action Committee’ (NCAC) under the chairmanship of former King Gyanendra to direct and manage the various aspects of the national crisis, including the supervision of the procurement and distribution of medical supplies.

International Dimension

The lack of sustained and effective leadership at the domestic level is also reflected in the international arena. Even now the world’s two great superpowers, the United States and China have not been able to reach a modus vivendi to cooperate in their own and the planet’s interests. The United Nations Security Council, the world’s primary executive body lies stalemated because of these two powers utter inability or unwillingness to sit down together.

Last week, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for a “truly global alliance” to fight the coronavirus pandemic together with four other world leaders (Deutsche Welle/DW). He wrote forcefully in the British daily Financial Times: “There cannot be victory over the virus in one, or some, countries alone. We all have something to contribute regardless of the size of our economies or populations. A global solution is in everybody’s self-interest.” He hit the nail right on the head!

Nepal could also punch above its weight if it chose to. Nepal’s geographical location is not a disadvantage, but a uniquely geo-strategic trump card [pun intended!]. It sits astride the two great civilizations of Asia, and in the modern era uniquely positioned between one super power and an emerging great power in world politics.

One can take issue with some of former King Gyanendra’s policies and his role as ‘chief executive’, and poor choice of advisers and ministers, but he did try to steer an independent course between the Asian giants and vigorously upheld the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Even as a former Hindu monarch, King Gyanendra is still revered by millions of India’s Hindu population. Chinese decision-makers respect him, because he was the first South Asian statesman to recognize China as a South Asian power by facilitating China’s membership in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as an observer [vide: M.R. Josse: “Nepal’s Quest for Survival in a Challenging Geopolitical Setting”, NEFAS, 2020: Chapter 13, China in South Asia: An Emerging Dynamic”.]

Former King Gyanendra, more than any other Nepali politician [or any other South Asian leader for that matter], could play a consequential role in revitalizing SAARC.

As an Elder Statesman, former King Gyanendra could achieve more, should Nepal choose to take any positive initiative at the United Nations. After all, Nepal is also a major contributor to UN Peace Keeping Operations.

The writer can be reached at: [email protected]