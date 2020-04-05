  • Sunday 5th April 2020
People's Review

Receive groceries, essentials at home, get 10 disposable masks free

  • Published on: April 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 April: In the wake of current global health crisis- coronavirus andemic where the whole nation is locked down, SmartDoko- an online shopping megastorehas started home delivery of essential goodsconsidering the safety and needs of the customers.

    Following directives of the government during global health crisis – staying home and practicing self-isolation has definitely led general public to also restrict shopping their daily essentials from physical stores and shopping centers.

    However, now people can easily order groceries, baby products, humidifiers, air purifiers and other essential basic items from SmartDoko and get it delivered at their doorstep. Currently, the delivery is only within Kathmandu valley. Considering the current scenario and urgency of need for daily basic items, SmartDoko shall not make any other deliveries other than items from “Essentials & Groceries” category. Customers can either log in to www.smartdoko.com via their computer or laptop or simply download SmartDoko app in Android or iOS to place their order and enjoy home delivery service of essential items.

    SmartDoko accepts cash/card on delivery as well as cashless digital transaction via CellPay and E-sewa.

    Additionally, customers making QR payment via CellPay will receive 10 units of masks for FREE on every order.

