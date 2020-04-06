Government planning to extend lockdown period for another week

Kathmandu, 6 April: The government is all set to prolong the lockdown period for further one week.

The crisis management committee on COVID-19 has decided to put forward the proposal at today’s cabinet meeting.

The lockdown period announced by the government earlier is going to be ended by tomorrow. Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting is taking place today to prolong the lockdown period, reports state.

Today’s cabinet meeting is also expected to nominate governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank.

People’s News monitoring Service