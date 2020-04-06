  • Monday 6th April 2020
Government prefers three alternates in procuring medical equipment

  • Published on: April 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 April: The government has decided to procure medical equipment through three alternative procedures. First, procuring medical equipment through open competition under the public procurement law, second, directly purchasing from the entrepreneurs and third, through government to government (G to G) deal, reports Naya Patrika daily.

    Considering COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the government, after failure to procure medical equipment from the private party, had given responsibility to the Nepal Army to import medical equipment earliest as possible.

    When coronavirus pandemic has spread in Far Western Province, viewing high demand of medical supplies there, the Ministry for Health has decided to keep doors opened to procure medical equipment from the market directly.

