BABBLES

Helpless Prime Minister

It seems, our Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is alone in fighting against corruption. On the emergency medical supplies deal also, there is a smell of corruption and there are whispers of involvement of his own men. Therefore, the helpless Prime Minister had to intervene on the deal by assigning the Nepal Army to bring the emergency medical supplies by scrapping the tenders!

Dahal opens media war on Oli

Nepal Communist Party’s two chairmen are engaged in a media war even during the time when the nation is facing a serious corona virus crisis!

NCP co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal who is close to Naya Patrika daily and other media close to Dahal and former Maoist Center are exposing corruption scams of the government. The war has been witnessed in social networks also. Some pro-Oli and former UML cadres have challenged the Naya Patrika editor to report on the millions of rupees worth commission issue in which Dahal’s daughter-in-law and minister for Drinking Water Bina Magar and also Dahal’s involvement in manipulating billions of rupees allotted for former PLAs which he misutilised as alleged by Dahal’s colleague Baburam Bhattarai.

It is, so far, interesting to watch this media war between the chairmen duo in the NCP.

NOC exploiting consumers

The Nepal Oil Corporation is a government undertaking. The government’s prime job is to monitor and take action against those institutions taking profit of more than 10 percent. But the Nepal Oil Corporation is found taking profit by double than the actual price it is procuring in petro products from India!

When the government itself is intended to exploit citizens, what other business entrepreneurs will learn?