Kathmandu, 6 April : Anxious of contracting coronavirus, Shashi Thamal, a landlady of Thankot, Kathmandu, has kicked a kidney patient out of her house. Buddhiraj Gurung, 46, a permanent resident of Tanahun district was forced to leave her house on Friday, according to Nayapatrika dialy. Gurung had been staying at Thamal’s house since last year for the regular dialysis at the Dhapakhel-based Sumeru City Hospital.

People’s News Monitoring Service