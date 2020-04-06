NCP chair Oli calls secretariat meeting for Tuesday

Kathmandu, 6 April: Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party chairman KP Sharma Oli has called party’s secretariat meeting at 4 pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

His opponents were putting pressure on him to call party high-command meeting soon.

Party’s another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal was also of the view of calling meeting earliest as possible to discuss on the government’s performance in containing coronavirus outbreak.

Party’s senior leaders were unhappy from the government decision of handing over the responsibility for importing emergency medical equipment to the Nepal Army.

Similarly, the opponent group is trying to create trouble to PM Oli on the allegation of involvement of his advisors and ministers in rewarding Omni International for medical supplies, which had dragged the government into controversy.

People’s News Monitoring Service