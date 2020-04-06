  • Monday 6th April 2020
People's Review

NCP chair Oli calls secretariat meeting for Tuesday

  • Published on: April 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 April: Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party chairman KP Sharma Oli has called party’s secretariat meeting at 4 pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

    His opponents were putting pressure on him to call party high-command meeting soon.

    Party’s another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal was also of the view of calling meeting earliest as possible to discuss on the government’s performance in containing coronavirus outbreak.

    Party’s senior leaders were unhappy from the government decision of handing over the responsibility for importing emergency medical equipment to the Nepal Army.

    Similarly, the opponent group is trying to create trouble to PM Oli on the allegation of involvement of his advisors and ministers in rewarding Omni International for medical supplies, which had dragged the government into controversy.

    People’s News Monitoring Service   

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepali Economics: Waiting for another great economic depression?
    Nepali Economics: Waiting for another great economic depression?
    Helpless Prime Minister
    Helpless Prime Minister
    Lockdown is not the only solution
    Lockdown is not the only solution
    NCP chair Oli calls secretariat meeting for Tuesday
    NCP chair Oli calls secretariat meeting for Tuesday
    COVID-19 narratives, callous and calculated
    COVID-19 narratives, callous and calculated
    MP Adhikari appointed new Governor
    MP Adhikari appointed new Governor
    Nationwide lockdown extended until April 15
    Nationwide lockdown extended until April 15
    Government planning to extend lockdown period for another week
    Government planning to extend lockdown period for another week
    Nepal didn’t consult with us : Chinese envoy
    Nepal didn’t consult with us : Chinese envoy
    Nepal seeks support for her nationals in Australia
    Nepal seeks support for her nationals in Australia

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology