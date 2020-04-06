  • Monday 6th April 2020
People's Review

Nepal didn’t consult with us : Chinese envoy

  Published on: April 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 April : Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has revealed that the Government of Nepal did not consult with the Chinese government before the controversial procurement of medical supplies. Responding to a query in a joint written interview with Nepali media on Sunday, the envoy said, “On April 2, the Nepali side has raised commercial demand to the Chinese Government through the Nepali Embassy in Beijing. Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China is coordinating and working on that. ”

    People’s News Monitoring Service

