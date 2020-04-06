  • Monday 6th April 2020
People's Review

Nepal juts anew process to import medical supplies from China

  • Published on: April 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 April :After revoking the previous deal with the controversial Omni Group, the government has initiated the process of a commercial demand with the Chinese government to procure necessary medical equipment and other logistics through the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing.

    In a joint written interview with Nepali media  yesterday, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi informed the Chinese Ministry of Commerce is currently coordinating and working out on the request made by Nepal to procure medical supplies to fight against Covid-19 through a Government to Government  agreement.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

